Nigeria: Gen Z Baddie Ilebaye Wins Big Brother Naija All Stars Season

In a nail-biting finale, Ilebaye, a former housemate from the Big Brother Naija Level Up season, has been crowned the winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season. She outshone five other finalists, including the previous winner, Mercy Eke, to claim the astounding N120 million cash prize, along with various other rewards and the prestigious title of Big Naija All Stars winner.

The climactic finale was an emotional rollercoaster and a showcase of gender empowerment. The male housemates, Cross, Pere, and Adekunle, were the first to be evicted, leaving the final three: CeeC, Mercy, and Ilebaye. CeeC's expression turned from anticipation to shock and disappointment as she was announced as the fourth finalist to exit the game, ultimately leaving Mercy and Ilebaye as the top two contenders.

Moments before her victory was announced, the Big Brother Naija Studio resonated with chants of Ilebaye's name. Overwhelmed with emotion, she exclaimed, "I'm surprised, I can't believe I'm even here."

As soon as she was declared the winner, she dropped to her knees and joyfully crawled around the studio, overwhelmed by her unexpected success.

Ilebaye's journey on the show was defined by her unyielding determination, strategic acumen, and the controversies that made her a central figure of the season.

Tonight's episode brought the curtain down on an unforgettable season of Big Brother Naija All Stars, which commenced in July with 20 housemates. Throughout the season, the game was spiced up with the addition of four fake housemates. Unique features of this season included the "black envelope immunity game" and the "parrot," which added unexpected twists and turns to the competition.

Ilebaye now joins the ranks of Mercy Eke and Phyna as the third female winner of the reality TV show, following their victories in the fourth and seventh seasons, respectively.