Nigeria: TikTok Saga - Osimhen Restates Love for Naples and Neapolitans

Osimhen has chosen to state his love for Naples and Neapolitans despite the condescending TikTok video posted by SSC Napoli

Super Eagles' and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has opened up after the TikTok video saga that denigrated and grossly disrespected the player who helped the club win its first league title in 33 years last season.

This is the first time Osimhen is speaking after the week-long saga that has seen Napoli's chief social media executive Alessio Fortino resign.

How it all started

One video uploaded highlighted the 24-year-old striker missing a penalty in a recent clash against Bologna which they drew 0-0.

Although the video was pulled down almost immediately it surfaced on the club's TikTok account because of the wide criticism it faced from the fans of the 24-year-old who felt the club were quick to have forgotten how Osimhen helped the team win the Scudetto in the 2022/23 season.

There were already postulations that the striker would leave the club when his agent, Roberto Calenda, said his player would seek legal action regarding the video.

Calenda, in his statement issued on Tuesday night via X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed his dismay, stating, "What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable."

He underscored the severe damage inflicted on Osimhen and the unjust treatment the player has endured in the face of media trials and fake news.

Calenda concluded the statement with a stern warning: "We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor

Osimhen's response

But while many thought Osimhen's words would be cold and further deepen the tension between himself and the club, he reaffirmed his commitment to the club and encouraged the fans to do so by imbibing unity.

Osimhen debunked the allegation that Neapolitans are racist, saying his three-year stay in the city has been a "wonderful decision for him."

"Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and 1 will not allow anyone to come between us.

The passion of the People of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

"The accusation against the People of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Neapolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for lending their voices to support and reach out to me. Thanks so much, I'm forever grateful.

Let's continue to spread unity, respect, and understanding.

"FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE"