Nigeria: Independence Day - Tinubu's Commitment to Gender Inclusivity Lauded

Abuja — As Nigeria celebrated her 63rd Independence Day, Glamodi Women and Girls Development Initiative (GLAMODI), has applauded President Bola Tinubu's notable commitment to gender inclusivity within his government.

GLAMODI's commendation arrived in an open letter, candidly titled "A Heartfelt Applause for Your Commitment to Gender Inclusivity."

The letter, penned by Executive Director Stephanie Apel, celebrated President Tinubu's actions as a significant stride towards gender equity in Nigeria's political landscape.

"Your commitment to inclusivity and gender equity has not gone unnoticed," wrote Apel. "We applaud your graciousness in appointing a substantial number of women to key positions within your administration."

In her letter, Apel emphasized the value of women in leadership roles, stating, "women are good managers of the home and family by nature, and the quest for a prosperous and developed nation can only be possible through their involvement in all strata of leadership."

The inclusion of women in Tinubu's cabinet is an unprecedented move that faithfully fulfills his campaign promises to better involve women in his administration.

GLAMODI, an NGO committed to the empowerment and comprehensive development of women and girls, views this as a testament to Tinubu's vision of a more equitable Nigeria, where the talents and potential of all citizens, regardless of gender, are fully recognized and harnessed.

"Your actions resonate deeply with our mission to empower and uplift women and girls, and they inspire us to continue our tireless efforts in this noble endeavor," Apel added. "By placing women in influential roles, you are setting a powerful example for the entire nation and paving the way for future generations of female leaders."

A clear takeaway from the letter is GLAMODI's gratitude for the administration's "progressive advancing of gender equity." The group eulogized the president, stating, "Your legacy as a champion of inclusivity will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on Nigeria's history."

The current female ministers in President Tinubu's administration include Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; Doris Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment; Uju Kennedy; Minister of Women Affairs, Betta Edu; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Hannatu Musawa Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy.

As Independence Day drew to a close, the actions of President Tinubu and the commendation from GLAMODI served as a reminder that the path to true independence is paved with equality and inclusivity. Their hope is that this becomes the standard, not the exception, in the Nigerian political sphere.