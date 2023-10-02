Nigeria: Beautiful Church Choir Dance to Celebrate Nigeria's Independence

1 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The choir at the All Christian Gospel Centre, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, wowed the congregants with a special performance to celebrate Nigeria's independence anniversary during church service.

The choristers, with their "green and white" uniform, representing the Nigerian colour, excitedly waved the country's flags as they sang and danced beautifully on the stage.

Gabriel Ekong, the pastor of the church, said it was a triple celebration for the church.

"It is the first day of the month, it is Nigeria's Independence Day celebration, and it is the church anniversary too," he said.

"Let's thank God for Nigeria," Mr Ekong told the congregants. "It may not look okay in your sight but God has a plan for this country."

He proclaimed October as a month of "total freedom" for the church and Nigeria, and afterwards led the congregants in a session of prayers.

"Oh Lord, let the month of October not destroy me, let it not bring tears to my life and my family. We declare our freedom from sickness. We declare our freedom from lack, sorrow, and stagnation," he prayed out loud, alongside the congregants.

Prosper Udodor, the pastor of the Tabernacle of Worship Church of All Nations, Greater St. Louis, Missouri, US, was a guest minister at the church programme.

