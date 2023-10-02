Nigeria: Akpabio Sends Delegation to Visit Vanguard Editor, Consoles Him Over Death of Wife, Mother

Mr Umoru lost his mother, Celestina Aboda and wife, Bridget Umoru, on 26 September and 27 September respectively.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, sent a delegation to the Abuja home of the Vanguard Newspapers Assistant Political Editor, Henry Umoru, to commiserate with him on the death of his wife and mother.

Mr Umoru lost his mother, Celestina Aboda and wife, Bridget Umoru, on 26 September and 27 September respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate president's delegation was led by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, who enjoined the editor not to lose faith in God despite the tragedy that had befallen them.

"My dear Henry, I know that as humans, it will be difficult for you, and especially your teenage daughter, Emmanuella, to come to terms with the fact that both Bridget and Mama left at the same time.

"But God, who is the ultimate architect of our lives, knows best.

"The entire members of the Nigerian Senate and my family are with you in prayers. Do not give up on God but continue to hold unto Him.

"Mama and Bridget have only gone the way of every other mortal. My prayer is that Almighty God will forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

"I also ask the good Lord to console you, your daughter and indeed all members of your family at this difficult time.

"Please be strong, for God is with you. Accept my sincere condolences," Mr Eyiboh said.

Mr Eyiboh was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Special Assistant, Media (Print) to the Senate President, Jackson Udom and the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, Sanni Onogu of The Nation Newspapers.

In his response, Mr Umoru thanked the senate president for the condolence visit.

He said the family was taken aback by the loss of their mother and wife but had taken solace in the belief that they were in the warm embrace of God.

"I wish, on behalf of my family, to thank His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, for finding time to come and commiserate with me and my family on the death of my dear wife and mother.

"I am honoured and I thank you for this great honour," Mr Umoru said.