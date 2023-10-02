Liberia: APM Terminals Unveils Additional U.S.15 Million Investment Package

As part of its modernization program at the Freeport of Monrovia, APM Terminals Liberia on Friday, September 29, 2023, unveiled two gigantic mobile Harbor cranes to increase the cargo handling activities at the port.

The two latest generation Liebherr Model 600 Mobile Harbor Cranes are universal all-rounder and key assets for handling containers and heavy lifts of general cargo.

The latest investment is expected to increase productivity at the Port and reduce the waiting time of vessels. This means the reduction of prices in the market for goods imported into Liberia and a direct boost for the economy.

The cranes' arrival follows the recent completion of dredging at the Freeport of Monrovia, which paves the way for even larger and more economical gearless vessels. By enabling larger vessels with more containers to call. The project is in line with the country's vision to attract more investments and stimulate economic growth.

The project has underscored the notable partnership between APM Terminals Liberia, the National Port Authority (NPA), Liberian Maritime Authority (LiMA), and the Government of Liberia (GOL).

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the quayside of the port, Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr., described the unveiling of the cranes as historical for the port while commending APM Terminals Liberia.

"Today is a very significant day in the history of the Free Port of Monrovia, the Republic of Liberia, and for APM Terminals Liberia," Tweah said.

He said the purchasing of the cranes by AMP Terminals Liberia also demonstrates strong partnership between the government and various port stakeholders, adding government remains immensely grateful to all involved in the project.

"Let me please reiterate the importance of these partnerships and these steps of going above and beyond expectations. These partnerships are crucial to us, and we see it as the only way we can collectively transform the Free Port of Monrovia and the economy of Liberia," Mr. Tweah added.

Also speaking, Diana Nebo, Managing Director, National Port Authority (NPA), highlighted the importance of the equipment and how in due course it would enhance the mandate and goals of the Port Authority.

"As the regulatory authority of ports in Liberia, we are invested in deepening our long-term and collaborative partnership with APM Terminals Liberia. This new equipment is the most technologically advanced mobile harbor cranes in the world and will significantly enhance productivity and certainly help in our ambitious drive to reaffirm the Free Port of Monrovia's position as the gateway to the economy of Liberia and the Mano River Union," said Managing Director Nebo.

The mobile harbor cranes were built to APM Terminals Liberia's specification and are applicable to quay and operations at the Freeport of Monrovia.

APM Terminals Liberia's Head of Operations, Etienne Saint-Jean explained that various logistics, technical know-how, transfer of knowledge and training have all been acquired by Liberians to ensure continued smooth operation and maximizing the capacity, efficiency, and potential of the new machines.

"The progress we have made to date lays the foundation for continued training and development of our teammates to deliver world-class service and efficiency to our clients, customers and the people of Liberia. Congratulations to all my teammates for the time, dedication, and hard work we have all put in to make today a historic one," Saint-Jean said while giving stakeholders the project's highlights.

The project also received strong support from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Transport, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), National Port Authority (NPA), Liberian Maritime Authority (LMA), National Bureau of Concessions (NBC), the Association of Shipping Lines Representatives of Liberia, Custom Brokers Association, Liberia Truckers Union (LTU) and all port users.