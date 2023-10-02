Liberia: Weah Rallies Voters in Nimba

Nimba County — -departs for Grand Gedeh

President George Weah has called on the people of Nimba to continue to be supportive of his government.

Speaking in the county last week in continuation of his campaign trail, President Weah noted that from the past and to present, Nimba people have and continue to support his administration.

He said because of their continuous support, his government will make them happy at all time, while referring to the opposition Unity Party, his main competitor as people who have failed the country, and are coming around to fool Liberians.

He boasted of his government being the only administration that has paved more roads and constructed more health and education facilities, including payment of WASSCE fees for students, among others.

The President pleaded with the people of Nimba to elect him for a second term that would enable his government to complete ongoing developmental activities across the country.

At the same time, he expressed disappointment over bad roads in Lofa and other countries that are impeding trade and movement of people.

President Weah described himself as the best candidate among 19 others in the race hence, he deserves reelection.

Mr. Weah who spent four days in Nimba last week, has extended his campaign to Grand Gedeh County, in the southeast to woe electorate for the October 10th Elections.

