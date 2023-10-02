Liberia: Joint Security Confirms 2 Deaths in Lofa

The Joint Security Media Relations Team, led by Police Spokesman Moses Carter, has confirmed the death of two persons in Friday's violence in Lofa County between the ruling CDC and the opposition UP.

The incident transpired reportedly in Foya District, Lofa when supporters believed to be from the Unity Party were marching past the residence of CDC Montserrado District #5 Rep. Thomas Fallah, to welcome a group of UP diaspora-based supporters.

According to reports, supporters of the CDC situated at Rep. Thomas Fallah's compound allegedly began throwing stones at the UP supporters, which led to violent confrontation between the two rival groups, resulting in at least two deaths and numerous injuries.

During a press briefing held at the Ministry of Justice in Monrovia over the weekend, Mr. Carter disclosed that the Join Security will be dispatching a Special Investigation Team for Election Violence to to the county to probe the violence.

He said the team, mandated by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, is tasked with expediting the investigation and delivering findings promptly.

He added that after the investigation, findings will be made public and any side responsible will be taken to court.

"We expect every political institution to adhere to the Farmington Declaration," warned the police spokesman. He emphasized that this investigation will not be swept under the carpet and that the investigative team has been directed by the Minister of Justice to work diligently and efficiently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Attorney General's mandate is clear: very soon, those responsible for yesterday's mob action will be held accountable in the court of law."

At the same time, he urged all citizens to maintain peace, engage in civil political discourse, and refrain from violence.

"Those engaged in mob violence will not escape with impunity; they will face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate anyone attempting to undermine the country's peace, and those who do so will feel the wrath of the Joint Security."

He called on leaders of political parties to continue promoting peaceful behavior among their supporters because the actions of their supporters reflect on the leadership of their institutions.

Regarding the discharge of firearms during the incident, Mr. Carter said that will also form part of the investigation.

Editing by Jonathan Browne