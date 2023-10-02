Ghana: Theresa Kufour Passes On

2 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Former first lady, Mrs.Theresa Kufour has passed on at 87.

According to close sources, the wife of former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor passed away at home on Sunday, October 1.

She became the first lady, when her husband, John Agyekum Kufour ascended to the throne of office as President of Ghana from January 7, 2001, to 2009.

Mrs. Kufuor had a long and illustrious career that started with her education at the Catholic Convent, OLA, in the country's Volta Region. She went on to study nursing in London and Scotland, specializing as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.

She then married John Kufuor in 1962, and together they have five children.

She established the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation operating in Ghana and Canada that supported work in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of diseases. She also played a significant role in policy changes in the Ghanaian government's educational reform programme, pushing for the implementation of UNESCO's Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education program for kindergarten children.

