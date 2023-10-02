Liberia: 'A Violent Free, Fair and Transparent Election Will Cement Liberia's Gains' - Alliance for Transitional Justice

The Alliance for Transitional Justice-Liberia, a conglomeration of 16 civil society organizations, says a violent free, fair and transparent election will cement the nation's democratic gains, secure national peace and ongoing reconciliation.

The Alliance for Transitional Justice call comes barely 13 days to this year's Presidential and Legislative elections--and raises concern over the lack of national government full budgetary support to the National Elections Commission despite being approved by the National Legislature.

Founder of Alliance for Transitional Justice, Jeremiah S. Swen, said the 2023 general elections mark a historic turning point in Liberia's democratic journey and as such, credible election will uplift Liberia as a powerful torch or model to be emulated by any post-war country, while restoring Africa current declining political image.

"State and non-state actors should timely review and make determination, and ensure the generated designated fund obtained from the government and National Elections Commission and partners address the budget gaps. This will achieve the efficiency, quality and credibility of the election," Swen said at a news conference in Monrovia on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

According to Swen, sincere efforts must be exerted by timely notifying the public about availability of fund to finance the second run-off because this will reduce misperception or disinformation, and guarantee the credibility of the election.

However, the government of Liberia has provided and disbursed US$49.8 million of the total US$53 million approved for the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections by the National Legislature.

Swen said the timely publication of the voters roll and comprehensive detail constituting the total eligible voters per counties, gender and first time voters and disqualified voters will increase public confidence in the upcoming election results.

According to Swen, the National Elections Commission timely mid-week briefing led by its Chairperson and other commissioners which is aimed at strengthening trust, securing confidence, denying misinformation and disinformation, hate speech, and enhancing civil education on what constitute election offense and violations, and citizens right to vote remain key to the election process.

Accordingly, Swen further calls for increased support to women led civil society organizations to enhance candidate resilience, promote community dialogues and strengthen candidates outreach platforms and image.

"There have been waves of treatments that derived from social, tribal and religious biases melted against women and has tremendously impacted women's overall political participation and presentation and the decline in the elevation of women's sensitive agenda and empowerment," Swen said.

With this, Swen said it will lead to increased community consciousness and women candidates' resilience for increased political representation.

Commenting on electoral violence

Swen said there is a need for measures to be put into place to unwind nightmares that threaten the election and ensure that greater citizens trust.

He frowns on hate speech during these elections and urges the National Elections Commission to institute measures as the New Election law places fines on those involved in hate speech.

The Alliance for Transitional Justice-Liberia is a central transitional Justice coordinating platform that represents 16 national institutions including non-for-profit, faith-based, legal, educational and research, youth and women focused organizations and civil war massacre survivors network.

Top among the organizations are Lutheran Church in Liberia, Liberia Annual Conference, Federation of Liberian Youth, Foundation for International Dignity, Liberia Legal Initiative, Defense for Children International-Liberia, Organization for Women and Children among others.