Nigeria: 63rd Independence - Governor Grants Amnesty to 17 Inmates

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba has granted amnesty to 17 inmates serving various jail terms in correctional centres in the state.

The governor said the amnesty was to mark the country's 63rd independence celebration.

The governor disclosed the gesture on Sunday evening while delivering his Independence Day broadcast, in Jalingo, the State capital.

He said the 17 inmates were released due to their good conduct based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Mr Kefas commuted the sentences of four death row convicts to life imprisonment.

The directive was in accordance with the power conferred on the Governor by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Mr Kefas also reiterated his administration's readiness to turn the state into an agricultural powerhouse through the introduction of mechanisation in the agricultural sector to boost food production and enhance food security.

Identifying education as key to unlocking the state's potential, he said his administration had concluded plans that would enable all Tarabans to have access to quality education.

He noted that the health sector would also be rehabilitated and the welfare of health workers enhanced to provide a healthy environment for the people of the State.

The governor highlighted his commitment to providing basic infrastructural development, including the expansion of the state's airport.

He said his administration was collaborating with relevant security agencies to flush out criminals and kidnappers terrorising the state.