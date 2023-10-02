Liberia: Diaspora Liberians Arrive in Country to Strengthen Boakai's Presidential Campaign

The campaign efforts of the Unity Party (UP) have received a huge boost with the arrival of 11 influential diaspora Liberians.

These Liberians, among whom are business tycoons, medical doctors, financial and policy experts, were dispatched from the UP USA & Canada National Chapter. Their delegation is to join the UP campaign and to identify with the party's Standard Bearer, former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's walk to the Executive Mansion.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. John B. Fello, Chairman of the USA and Canada Chapter, emphasized that they have arrived back home to help in the campaign in whatever capacity possible and promote the party's effort to win the October 10 elections freely and fairly. Fello also acknowledged, with gratitude, the conglomerate and concerted efforts exerted by political allies and other key party auxiliaries, community groupings, and supporters to the "Rescue Mission".

The UP USA & Canada National Chapter new leadership is the first constitutionalized diaspora organization since the founding of the party in 1984. The chapter received its mandate from the National Coordinating Committee of the Unity Party in Monrovia, and had its national convention on May 20, 2023, that produced nine elected, qualified Liberians to assist in expanding the Unity Party's influence abroad and mobilizing UP partisans in the US, Canada and beyond. The new diaspora leadership was ushered in with a platform to rectify the UP USA & Canada Chapter status to help expand the Unity Party influence across the globe, reaching every UP partisan wherever they are, creating the opportunity for many more Liberians to freely participate in Liberia's democracy, including to mobilize significant support for the campaign in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, and to identify, engage and mobilize multinational efforts to encourage direct investment into the Liberian economy to support Amb. Joseph Boakai's development agenda, to create jobs and empower Liberians.

National Chairman John B. Fello leads a delegation of eleven diaspora partisans all of whom are Liberians and officials of the Chapter from the US and Canada.

While they are in country, they are set to provide financial and moral supports to the party campaign structures, to strengthen campaign efforts that ensure that the "Rescue Mission" of Ambassador Boakai and Senator Jeremiah Koung, inches to the finished line on Election Day, October 10, 2023.

In Liberia, the Diaspora Chapter delegation include Dr. Willie Jallah, 2nd Vice Chairman; Mr. Chuku Welwolo, Political Affairs Officer and Diaspora Representative on the UP's Executive Committee; Madam Florence Harris, National Ways and Means Chair; Mr. William Kpadehyea, Advisory Board Chair; and Mr. Samuel Farhat, Economic Advisor to the Chapter.

Others are Dr. Sando Sherman, UP Chapter Ambassador and Member of the Health and Sanitation National Committee; Mr. Courage Seibo, Planning and Program Officer; Mr. Eric Karsor, Delaware Valley States Chapter Chairman; Mr. Prince Woods, Technical Advisor to the Chapter and Mr. Sylvester Nyumah, National Treasurer.

While Chairman Fello and delegation are in Liberia, the National Chapter's First Vice Chairman, Mr. Musa Keita of Canada, assisted by other leaders, including Mr. George Seibo (USA), Secretary General, Dr. Elaine Parker-Williams (USA), Women Congress Chair, and Madam Hawa Jallahqueena Konneh (Canada), Vice Chair women congress, remain engaged in raising funds for the U.P. campaign.

Since the inception of the new diaspora leadership in May of 2023, the Chapter has made significant contributions to the party with estimated value of over US$30,000 for administrative and technical or project support. Portions of the support went towards the soup kitchen project at the party headquarters.

Additional supports from the Chapter have come in the form of providing electronic gadgets, and funding to auxiliaries for them to produce party's paraphernalia among other things.

The National Chapter Chairman also serves as one of the advisors for Liberians United to Elect Boakai (LUTED), which membership is global.

Chairman Fello disclosed that in addition to funds that the Chapter has been sending, they are going to make a US$10,000 donation to the party during their visit.

Meanwhile, the National Chapter is also providing support to the campaign efforts of two of its members, Dr. Albert Sherman, running in District #2, Grand Cape Mount County and Madam Estella Wehye, running in Nimba County's District #2 representative race.

The U.P-support group delegation is expected to stay on the grounds until the Presidential and Legislative Elections, slated for October 10, 2023, are over.

"We are truly fortunate to have a standard bearer, with the character and moral rectitude, Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who is the touch-bearer of this promise. We have reposed unflinching confidence in him to lead our country out of the economic dungeons," Fello said.

"We are also grateful for the Vice Standard bearer, Hon. Jeremiah K. Koung, who has vowed to support the incoming President and his development agenda for sustainable growth programs and a thriving Liberia."

He stressed that his leadership will work to mobilize and engage multinational efforts that encourage direct investments into the Liberian economy, through the Unity Party structure, and help promote the President's development agenda to create the environment for growth, expansion and sustainability.