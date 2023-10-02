Liberia: NEC Holds Dialogue On Election Results Management With Stakeholders

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) held a daylong Elections Results Management System dialogue on Friday, September 29, 2023, with political parties, civil society organizations, and candidates participating in the October 10, 2023 Presidential and General Elections.

During this extensive dialogue, discussions covered various aspects of the results management process and election day operations. The event received sponsorship from the ECOWAS and the UNDP units, as part of their election support program for Liberia.

Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, expressed disappointment in political parties, especially the major contenders in the upcoming elections, for boycotting the event. She emphasized that forums like this, along with other NEC-organized meetings with political parties, are designed to facilitate constructive discussions about challenges, the way forward, and potential solutions.

Madam Browne-Lansanah stated, "This has been a recurring practice by political parties to stay away from these meetings. There have been instances when political parties called for meetings, and some would not attend. We believe they are the government in waiting and should act responsibly in their engagements."

Out of the more than 35 registered political parties and the two contesting parties, only eight were represented at the dialogue. Notably absent were parties such as the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, the opposition Unity Party, and the opposition Collaborating Political Parties, among others, who did not provide any reasons for their absence.

With less than a week remaining for campaign activities, political parties and their candidates are striving to reach remote areas of the country to convey their campaign messages and provide reasons why Liberians should consider them for re-election or as new leaders.

Mr. Ansu Dorley of ALCORP, speaking on behalf of political parties, cautioned the NEC to spare no effort in ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election. He stressed that Liberians expect nothing less and expressed concern about political parties declining invitations to NEC meetings.