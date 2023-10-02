Liberia: CPP's Alex Cummings Calls On Liberians to Give Pres. Weah Red Card - Park the 'Sports Car' in the Garage

Monrovia — In one of his powerful campaign messages, Alexander Benedict Cummings, standard bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties has rallied tens of thousands of supporters to vote him and Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine as President and Vice President come October 10.

Mr. Cummings, addressing a mammoth crowd at the CPP victory rally on Sunday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, taunted his closest rivals, incumbent President George Manneh Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the opposition Unity by calling on his supporters to vote reject the pair at the polls.

"My fellow Liberians, to the young people of Libera, to the women of Liberia, to the elderly, on October 10, let's give President Weah a red card... and park the sports car in the garage. Let's choose real change for our country, real change for the young people of Liberia. We want to look after the older people of Liberia, we want to look after the women, we are going to provide loan to Liberian businesses, Cllr. Brumskine and myself are going to fix Liberia," said Cummings as he mounted the podium to address his ecstatic supporters.

The "Grand Rally'

The CPP victory rally on Sunday marked the culmination of the parties' campaign in Montserrado County. The CPP decided to reschedule its rally to October 1st, deviating from the initial plan of holding it on October 6th. Cummings attributed this change to communication from the National Elections Commission, which informed them that three other political parties had also planned rallies for the same day. In the spirit of constructive engagement and avoiding conflicts with other political events, Cummings said as an opposition leader that is committed to a different approach, chose to shift the rally date to October 1st. Appearing on the popular 50-50 talk show, he called on supporters and Liberians who want change, the turn out en masse.

And his supporters did not disappoint. Dozens of political auxiliaries, interest and civil society groups as well as inter-religious groups and supporters of legislative aspirants turned out in the tens of thousands on Sunday in support of the rally at the ATS.

auxiliaries included the Global Youth Movement, Wings of Cummings, Moboidral For Cummings, Progressive Liberians for Cummings, CPP Bestee For Life, Cummings Support group, Friends of PatMandela, Wisner and Attorney Lawrence Sua, Sambola, Nancy, Brisco and Roseline.

Others were the Cummings Alternative Girls, Royal Sisters for Cummings, Alternative Girls, Alliance for Justice and Democracy, Young Professionals of Liberia, Acrowd Liberia, Mentrol Bloc 106, Professionals for Cummings, the CPP National Youth Congress, Innovative Youth for Cummings, the WFC- Church, and the Liberia Solidarity Party.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters of Independent and CPP Montserrado and Bomi Counties legislative aspirants also turned out en masse, along with Montserrado County Representative Yekeh Kolubah at the pre-victory rally.

Liberian Performing Artists entertained the crowd with beautiful instrumental music as various other political and support groups danced to campaign songs in support of the CPP Standard Bearer Mr. Alexander Cummings' presidential bid.

At the ATS, thousands of supporters dressed in the CPP official colors of red, white and green, spread outside the stadium on the United Nations Drive and Lynch Street in Monrovia.

Citizens began converging on the ATS as early as 10 a.m. local time, six hours ahead of the official program.

The CPP Standard Bearer later arrived at the venue accompanied by his wife Teresa Cummings, Vice Standard Bearer Counsellor Charlyne M. Brumskine, along with hundreds of Partisans, supporters, sympathizers and well-wishers.

The CPP Victory Rally turned out to be the biggest musical extravaganza and jamboree, with echoes of music all around the ATS as citizens danced with great excitement.

The arrival of Mr. Cummings and entourage ignited the thousands of supporters with renewed energy and zeal, who danced and shouted slogans such as, "Cummings is the man we want."

Addressing the tens of thousands of partisans, supporters, sympathizers and well-wishers, the CPP standard bearer expressed gratitude to the organizers, Legislative Aspirants and all Liberians for the huge turnout at the "Victory Rally".

Cummings assured Liberians that a CPP Government will mark a turning point in the economic life of the Liberian people and will provide decent paying jobs, restore basic infrastructure including good roads, hospitals and schools as well as other social services that will ease the suffering and extreme poverty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged Liberians to turn out en masse on October 10, and give President George Weah a "red card" for his poor leadership performance which has subjected the vast majority of citizens to extreme hardship and deplorable living conditions.

Earlier, CPP Vice Standard Bearer Counsellor Charlyne M. Brumskine cautioned Liberians against repeating past mistakes of electing wrong leaders blamed for the hardship and suffering of the vast majority.

She denounced the 12-year rule of the Unity Party for rampant corruption and the six-year inept leadership of President Weah for massive fraud and poor governance.

The CPP Vice Standard Bearer urged Liberians to reject both the Unity Party and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) at the October 10 poll.

"You can't leave from 12 years of suffering, endured another six years of hardship and suffering and want to go back. Liberians must vote them out," Cllr. Brumskine said.