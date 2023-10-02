Nigerian Teachers Make 50-Person Shortlist in Global Teacher Prize

The two Nigerian teachers were part of the 50 teachers shortlisted from a pool of over 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries around the world.

Two Nigerian teachers have been named as part of the 50 persons shortlisted for the 2023 Global Teacher Prize.

The prize is organised by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, (UNESCO) and in strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation.

Shortlisted Nigerian teachers

Peace Sule, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) teacher at Akoka Junior High School in Lagos, and Stephanie Akinwoya, a Physics teacher at Iju Senior Grammar School, also in Lagos, were the Nigerian teachers listed by the organisation.

Ms Sule became a teacher due to her conviction that ignorance is the greatest obstacle to progress. In the classroom, she is said to have contributed significantly to the attainment of educational goals through innovation, unique instructional methodologies, creativity, sacrifice, and selfless service.

Outside the classroom, she is said to have conducted adult and literacy education programmes to address the needs of individuals who have not received formal schooling.

Since 2013, she has also consistently been recognised as the 'Best Teacher' or 'Most Resourceful Teacher' under the guidance of 10 different principals across various schools.

"With the Global Teacher Prize funds, Peace plans to establish a pioneering Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Institute in Africa, create a floating school to ensure uninterrupted access to education in flood-prone areas, and establish a vocational institute that nurtures students' talents in acting, music, dance, and fashion design," the organisation said.

Meanwhile, Ms Akinwoya's journey towards teaching began by observing her mother's total dedication to being a chemistry teacher. Teaching in rural schools as an undergraduate showed Stephanie how many students (especially female students) had a phobia for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, and in response to this need, she started her Girls-Pro-STEM initiative to generate interest in STEM amongst girls in public secondary schools.

As a result, Stephanie has since partnered with international organisations to provide training, support and mentorship to over 200 girls - many of whom have gone on to represent their schools in national and international competitions.

Global teacher prize

The organisation said the prize, which started in 2013, was aimed at unearthing stories of heroes who have transformed young people's lives and hopes to bring to life the exceptional work of millions of teachers all over the world.

"An inadequate education is a major factor behind the social, political, economic and health issues faced by the world today. We believe education has the power to reduce poverty, prejudice and conflict," the organisation stated.

"Teachers work tirelessly to provide an education for children around the world so the status of teachers is critically important to our global future. Teacher status has a significant impact on recruitment, retention, job satisfaction and performance."

Now in its eighth year, the $1 million Global Teacher Prize was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.

Congratulating the shortlisted teachers, the Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO, Stefania Giannini, said teachers' efforts play a leading role in transforming education for the future.

"I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Peace Sule and Stephanie Akinwoya. UNESCO is a proud partner of the Global Teacher Prize, because teachers deserve our great recognition. They inspire and prepare children and youth to navigate a rapidly evolving world. Their efforts play a leading role in transforming education for the future," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, Tariq Al Gurg, said teachers ought to be seen beyond their roles in the classroom, but as mentors and role models.

"In addition to imparting knowledge, the role of teachers needs to be redefined as coaches, mentors, and facilitators who can empower their students to achieve their full potential by instilling in their students the values, skills, knowledge, and experiences they need to contribute solutions to the global challenges facing humanity and thrive in our ever-changing world," he said.

Meanwhile, the founder of the Varkey Foundation, Sunny Varkey, said: "Congratulations to Peace Sule and Stephanie Akinwoya. The Global Teacher Prize was launched to highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead - from climate change to growing inequality to sweeping changes in technology."

About the Varkey Foundation

The Varkey Foundation is a non-governmental organisation that supports global teaching capacity and seed excellence and innovation in the next generation of educators.

They also founded the Global Teacher Prize to shine a spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over the world.

About the Dubai Cares

Dubai Cares is a United Arab Emirates (UAE) based organisation established in 2007 as part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

It works towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable.

About UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO is an agency of the United Nations (UN) established to contribute to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information.UNESCO promotes knowledge sharing and the free flow of ideas to accelerate mutual understanding and a more perfect knowledge of each other's lives.

UNESCO's programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe