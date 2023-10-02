Mozambique: Death Threat Against Frelimo Defector

Death threats have been made against a former Frelimo member, João Ibraimo Iayaia, who recently joined Renamo. He reported that on Saturday (30 September) when he was going home after campaigning for his new party, he found a group of people at his house, headed by the head of block 36, the secretary of the Frelimo branch, and other Frelimo members dancing and throwing stones into his house. He immediately went to a nearby police station to lodge a complaint. On Sunday morning (1 October) he found a letter at his gate bearing death threats against him and all his children.

Meanwhile Renamo tried to attack the chair of the motor-cycle taxi association in Manica city. Renamo claims chair Neto Isaías Chigandanda had photographed the number plates of the motor-cycles that were on the Renamo motorcade, and mobilised members of the association to participate in the election campaign in support of Frelimo.