Mozambique: Campaigning Remains Peaceful With Little Violence

2 October 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Campaigning has largely remains calm. The only reported incidents of violence on Saturday were two serious skirmishes between Frelimo and Renamo supporters in Ulongue, Tete, with injuries on both sides.

Indeed, there were more reports of police peacefully intervening to prevent confrontations between opposing supporters. For example between Frelimo and Pahumo in Nacala-Port, and between Frelimo and Nova Democracia in Chokwé, Gaza.

In Moatize, Tete, and in Tete City, Renamo tried to attack the Frelimo headquarters but police intervened.

In Vilankulo Frelimo sent a letter to the police requesting authorisation for amarch on Saturday along the same route, and at the same time, where Renamo had already been authorized to hold a procession. The district police command refused the Frelimo request and suggested and approved another route.

In Chiure, Cabo Delgado, plans by two parties to hold rallies in Milamba neighbourhood at the same time were resolved peacefully, and by agreement one rally was delayed.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.