Nigeria: Super Eagles Stars Omeruo, Iwobi, Return for Double Friendly Against Saudi Arabia, Mozambique

Peseiro has made strategic selections, aiming to fine-tune his squad ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to welcome back key players Kenneth Omeruo, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Alex Iwobi, and Terem Moffi as they prepare for a double-header of international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal later this month.

According to a press statement issued on Monday by the Nigeria Football Federation, Head Coach Jose Santos Peseiro has made strategic selections, aiming to finetune his squad ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The quartet of Omeruo, Osayi-Samuel, Iwobi, and Moffi missed out on the action in the team's emphatic victory against Sao Tome and Principe during last month's 2023 AFCON qualifier in Uyo.

It is widely seen that their return injects experience and dynamism into the squad, a move that Peseiro hopes will further solidify the team's cohesion.

The Portuguese gaffer is also keeping faith in goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye, and Olorunleke Ojo, while uncapped defender Jordan Torunnarigha gets a chance to make his mark.

The upcoming friendly matches against Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons and Mozambique's Mambas are scheduled for 13 and 16 October respectively, in Portimão, Portugal.

The double-header is expected to provide an ideal opportunity for Peseiro to test various combinations and assess the team's readiness.

The entire squad is expected to converge in Faro, Portugal, on 10 October, gearing up for intense training sessions ahead of the encounters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These friendlies serve as crucial preparation for the Super Eagles before they enter the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Peseiro, with an eye on the future, has also retained the core group of players who demonstrated their prowess against Sao Tome and Principe, including stand-in captain Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika and forwards Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Invited players

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)