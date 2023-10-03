Nigeria: Tribunal Sacks Governor Sule of Nasarawa, Declares PDP Winner

The tribunal sacked Mr Sule with a split decision.

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and declared David Ombugadu, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as duly elected.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, two of the justices agreed that the election was won by the PDP while one judge dissented.

Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) sought re-election for a second term but faced stiff opposition during the election.

Mr Sule polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Ombugadu, who secured 283,016 votes.

More details later...