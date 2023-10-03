Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Urges Collaboration to End Domestic, Sexual Violence

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for collaboration and partnership with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) to end the scourge in the state.

The governor who stated this at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Governor's Award and Commendation Dinner at the weekend in Lagos said the various initiatives and advocacy programmes by the agency towards raising public awareness, rehabilitating victims and ensuring justice for domestic and sexual violence offenders had significantly impacted the target audience by encouraging more victims to speak out and end the cowardly culture of silence.

The governor who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hudenyin, said the increasing number of victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence seeking intervention of the agency is a pointer to its acceptability by the public.

Sanwo-Olu affirmed that his government would like to see more convictions of the bad eggs in society so as to serve as a deterrent to others lurking in the dark to commit such heinous crimes.

According to him, "The increasing numbers of victims of domestic and sexual violence seeking intervention of the agency between May 2019 and July 2023 reaches about 20,614, it's a testimony of the agency's reach, acceptability and impact on the populace.

"In 2022, 70 convictions were secured while about 600 cases are ongoing. This is a testament to the agency's commitment and dedication to this administration's zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence."

"May I reiterate here today my administration's determination not to relent in supporting the work and effort of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence agency and those of various organisations that are committed to this noble course.

"We are poised in administration to ensure that we have and do enjoy a safer and more secure environment where our children, women and men are at liberty to live happy lives. This is what the pillar S' under our THEMES+ developmental agenda represents; security and governance.

"Further, our renewed focus on this menace is expressed in the plus components of the Themes+agenda, which stands for Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth development."

The governor, however, commended the executive secretary of DSVA, Ms. Titilayo Vivour-Adeniyi, for her hard work and commitment to continue to realise the mandate of the agency and allow the public to offer the required support to the victims of this act to make them overcome their tender physical and psychological trauma.