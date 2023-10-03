Nigeria: 17-Yr-Old Feud - Finally, Basketmouth Apologises to AY, Others

Comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has finally apologised to his fellow entertainer, Ayodeji Richard Makun, widely known as AY, following their 17-year-old feud.

Recall that AY and Basketmouth had been in the news lately over their lingering feud.

LEADERSHIP reports that Basketmouth had in 2021 during a Black Box interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that he fell out with AY because "he messed with loyalty".

"To be honest, I don't want that guy (AY) to ever hear from me," he had said.

He also added that they were never friends in the first place.

But, reacting to the longstanding rift in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, in May 2023, AY attributed the cause of the rift to a business transaction that went sour in 2006.

However, Basketmouth, who is trying to sell tickets for his upcoming show in November, sought forgiveness from AY and other people he might have offended.

Taking responsibility for the 17-year-old feud, Basketmouth, in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, tendered a public apology to all concerned, saying: "I just want to get this off my chest.."

He added: "Now, to all the people in the in the industry and beyond that I have offended, I'm saying this to you right now from the bottom of my heart, I'm genuinely sorry please, forgive me. To the people that have accused me of doing things that have affected their careers in one way or the other, I'm not going to accept or deny these allegations, but God knows the truth. But regardless, please forgive me from the bottom of my heart.

"Now to my guy AY, I don't know if my apology is still valid right now but if it is, please forgive me for whatever I have done or said in the past that affected you in any way, forgive me. And I want you to know that I have forgiven you for whatever you have done or said knowingly or unknowingly. It's gone, and I just wanted us to live in peace and harmony.

"Now for the people who are assuming that this apology video is birthed because I have a show coming up on the 26th of November, I would like to say you are absolutely correct. I'm trying to sell tickets for my show but I'm also sorry for everything that I have done."