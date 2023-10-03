Nigeria: EFCC Hails Arraignment of Diezani in UK, Moves to Extradite Ex-Minister to Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has initiated the extradition process of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, while hailing her arraignment at the Westminister's Court in London on Monday.

In a statement by the acting head, media and publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC said it "welcomes, with keen interest, the arraignment of a former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke at the Westminister's Court in London, United Kingdom, following alleged bribery allegations.

"Although the charges preferred against her at the London court, are diametrically different from the 13-count charges bordering on money laundering the EFCC has raised against her, it is instructive to note that criminality is criminality, irrespective of jurisdictional differences. No crime can go unpunished.

"The money laundering charges for which Madueke is answerable to the EFCC, cover jurisdictions in Dubai, United Kingdom, United States of America and Nigeria."

The EFCC also said, "to bring the former minister to trial in Nigeria, an arrest warrant has been obtained and extradition proceedings have been initiated.

"The Commission is on course on her trial. She will soon have her day in our courts."

LEADERSHIP reports that the former Minister was charged before Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Monday morning with bribery offences following an investigation by the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA).

Diezani Alison-Madueke, aged 63, who also served as president of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was a key figure in President Goodluck Jonathan-led government between 2010 and 2015.

According to NCA, Diezani accepted bribes during her time as Minister for Petroleum Resources in exchange for awarding multi-million pound oil and gas contracts.

She was alleged to have benefitted from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Her charges also detailed financial rewards, including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.