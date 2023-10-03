Rwanda: Thunderstorms Predicted in First 10 Days of October

Meteo Rwanda, the national meteorological agency, has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms in the first 10 days of October across various parts of the country.

The 10-day forecast showed that the expected rainfall will be slightly below the range of 10 and 70 mm, and it will be unevenly distributed among regions of the country.

"Rainy days will be highly variable in different parts of the country. Rainy days are expected to vary between one and five days, with many days experienced in western and northern parts and few days in central, southern, and eastern parts," read the agency's statement.

"The predicted rainfall will be associated with thunderstorms which will result from the position of Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) migrating southward towards the region where Rwanda is located and coupled systems of the local factors," it further read.

During the period, rainfall ranging between 60 and 75 mm is the highest expected. This forecast is to be received in parts of Rutsiro, Nyamasheke, western parts of Ngororero, northern parts of Karongi, Rusizi, and Nyabihu, southern parts of Rubavu District and a small part of Gakenke.

Rainfall ranging between 45 and 60 mm is expected in the remaining parts of Western and Northern Provinces and western parts of Nyamagabe, while rainfall ranging between 30 and 45 mm is expected in most parts of Nyamagabe, Gicumbi, western parts of Nyaruguru, Ruhango Nyanza, Muhanga, Gakenke, Nyagatare and Gatsibo, eastern parts of Gicumbi, southern parts of Rulindo, Gakenke and Nyabihu.

Kigali City, Nyaruguru, Huye, Nyanza, Ruhango, Muhanga, Kamonyi, Rwamagana, Ngoma, Gatsibo and Nyagatare as well as western parts of Kirehe and Kayonza districts are expected to get rainfall ranging between 15 and 30 mm.

The lowest amounts of rain are expected in the Amayaga Region, Bugesera, Kayonza, and Kirehe districts and eastern parts of Nyagatare and Gatsibo districts. These places are expected to get rainfall that is less than 15 mm.