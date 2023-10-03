Rwanda: Landslide Kills 2, Injures Several Others in Nyamasheke

As a result of heavy rain, on Monday, October 2, a landslide trapped several people, killing two of them, during renovation works at Rwamatamu Genocide Memorial Site in Gihombo Sector, Nyamasheke District.

The district, located in Western Province, is sandwitched between Nyungwe rainforest and Lake Kivu, and is among several regions expected to experience significant rainfall ranging between 700 and 800 millimetres through December.

It emerged that at least eight people were injured in the landslide but have since been rescued and rushed to hospital.

Athanasie Mukankusi, the district Vice Mayor in Charge of Social Affairs, told The New Times that engineers had already intervened to ensure more landslides did not cause further fatalities and damage the memorial site.

Workers were constructing a wall at the memorial site when the landslide struck, trapping some of them, she said.

Over 80 workers were at the site when the landslide hit. Works have since been suspended.

Those injured were taken to Mugonero Hospital, four of them in critical condition.

"We hope that they will recover as medical teams are working tirelessly to save their lives," she said.

Those who passed away were identified as 57-year-old Jonathan Ndahimana and 18-year-old Phanuel Bizimana.

Those injured include James Niyireba, 24, Jean Pierre Sibomana, 28, Bosco Minana, 41, Alphonsine Mukakina, 30, Andre Bimenyimana, 53, Rachel Bora, 23, Vedaste Nsengiyumva, 18, and 19-year-old William Ishimwe.

Meanwhile, Mukankusi said, the works at the memorial site, which hosts remains of over 47,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, are expected to resume soon.

About 1,000 families to relocate

"We continue to raise awareness about disaster prevention measures during this period of heavy rain. Some 928 families have to relocate from high risk zones. Those financially capable can build houses for themselves, others can seek shelter from neighbours as government looks into how to help," the vice mayor said.

She said that residents also tipped on how to strengthen their roofs and to take other preventive measures in the wake of strong winds.

The national weather agency has predicted strong wind speed ranging between 6m/s and 12m/s across the country over the next 10 days.

A report by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management shows that 200 disaster incidents were recorded in September alone, killing 20 people.

Meteo Rwanda, the national meteorological agency, has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms in the first 10 days of October across various parts of the country.