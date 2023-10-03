Nigeria: Japa - Govt Advised to Use Expertise, Resources of Diaspora to Improve Health

Governments across all levels in the country have been advised to focus on ways to benefit from the Japa syndrome rather than lamenting over the situation.

The Kwara State Association of Nigeria, North America (KSANG) gave the advice in Ilọrin during a surgical intervention for the less privileged in society.

The outreach is in collaboration with the Kwara State government and Sakinah Medical Outreach, a non-governmental organisation.

Over 100 general and minor surgeries including cataract were performed while about 200 people benefitted from the programme.

According to the head of the US-based group, Dr Abdulkadir Adegboyega, there is a need for the government and medical practitioners in the diaspora to strike a balance on the issue.

"Getting better medical training abroad is highly beneficial and we can give back that knowledge and experience if the environment is conducive for those who want to relocate," he said.

The team lead of the medical outreach, Dr AbdulRasheed Nasir, said eight local governments from the three senatorial districts in the state benefitted from the programme.

The programme was flagged off by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam