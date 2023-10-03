Nigeria: Chicago University Releases Tinubu's Academic Records

In compliance with the order of US District Court Judge Nancy Maldonado, the Chicago State University has released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu, which was requested by former Vice Presdient Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election.

CSU released several samples of the diploma issued to students in 1979, 1999 and 2003. It could however not produce the one for Tinubu because it does not keep duplicate copies of their students' certificates.

It also released a copy of his admission letter, Evaluation of credits, consent to release student education records, Tinubu's certificate from Southwest College and University of Cambrige general certificate of education, and a confirmation letter signed by CSU Registrar Caleb Westberg on September 22, 2022 that Tinubu attended CSU from August 1977 - June 1979.

"The documents responsive to this request which CSU, after diligent search, has been able to locate are produced herewith and Bates labeled CSU 0008 through CSU 0010. The students' names on these diplomas have been redacted for privacy reasons. CSU is also producing, Bates labelled as CSU 0011 and 0012, diplomas produced for other CSU students (with their names redacted for privacy) which match the format of the Tinubu replacement dated June 27,1997," CSU stated.

See documents here.