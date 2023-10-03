Nigeria: Chicago University Releases Tinubu's Academic Records

Presidency
President Bola Tinubu speaking at the Ecowas summit in Abuja on August 10.
3 October 2023
This Day (Lagos)

In compliance with the order of US District Court Judge Nancy Maldonado, the Chicago State University has released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu, which was requested by former Vice Presdient Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election.

CSU released several samples of the diploma issued to students in 1979, 1999 and 2003. It could however not produce the one for Tinubu because it does not keep duplicate copies of their students' certificates.

It also released a copy of his admission letter, Evaluation of credits, consent to release student education records, Tinubu's certificate from Southwest College and University of Cambrige general certificate of education, and a confirmation letter signed by CSU Registrar Caleb Westberg on September 22, 2022 that Tinubu attended CSU from August 1977 - June 1979.

"The documents responsive to this request which CSU, after diligent search, has been able to locate are produced herewith and Bates labeled CSU 0008 through CSU 0010. The students' names on these diplomas have been redacted for privacy reasons. CSU is also producing, Bates labelled as CSU 0011 and 0012, diplomas produced for other CSU students (with their names redacted for privacy) which match the format of the Tinubu replacement dated June 27,1997," CSU stated.

See documents here.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.