Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Will Be Dragged to an Election Rerun Kicking and Screaming - Says CCC

OPPOSITION Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) has said Zimbabwe will soon conduct another election through a transitional authority headed by the SADC and managed by an "independent and professional" electoral body.

This comes after the August general election was denounced by regional and international electoral observer missions: the SADC, AU, EU, Commonwealth, and Carter Center in their preliminary reports.

The opposition described the polls as a "gigantic fraud" and has insisted on a rerun, demands which the ruling party, Zanu PF, and its affiliates have scoffed at.

In a post on X, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi wrote: "Mnangagwa will be dragged to a fresh, free & fair election kicking & screaming.

"A fresh election is inevitable. Let us use every peaceful & democratic means available & permissible to bring forth the elections.

"A fresh election beyond Mnangagwa's wishes. The decision to conduct a fresh election in Zimbabwe is not Mr. Mnangagwa's decision. It is a decision of all stakeholders in Zimbabwe and the region."

"As @CCCZimbabwe, we have already refused to accept the result. President @nelsonchamisa and his chief election agent did not sign off those sham results".

He added Chamisa had already stated that "what is currently governing is an illegal, illegitimate interim defacto arrangement peaceful means would be used make sure re-election will be done.

"Our focus is on organising and mobilizing towards a fresh election which will have to come through a transitional authority shepherded by SADC and a new, independent & professional body in place of @ZECzim."

Last week War Veterans Affairs minister Chris Mutsvangwa warned the West against interfering with the SADC, calling Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema a puppet.

Zanu PF launched an onslaught on Hichilema and Zambia after its former vice president and head of the SADC EOM Observer Nevers Mumba reported the election was flawed.

SADC has since responded to the attacks on election observers saying they undermine the bloc's credibility.