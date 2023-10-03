Uganda: Bobi Wine Applauds Security for Upholding the Law, Maintaining Order During His Tour

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has expressed his appreciation to security for adherence to the law and their exemplary conduct during their recent nationwide tour.

In an online television appearance, he commended the police and military for their discipline, emphasising that they refrained from attacking, beating, or deploying tear gas on their supporters.

Kyagulanyi expressed his satisfaction with the security forces' performance, urging them to continue upholding the law.

"We hope that the security forces will resist the temptation to tarnish their good reputation in the future. The professionalism they demonstrated proves that chaos arises only when the police and military are involved. If they avoid causing disruptions, people will always maintain discipline," he said.

During the tour, which included over a thousand people, no theft or property damage occurred, highlighting the nonviolent nature of the people and their willingness to abide by the law.

Kyagulanyi also emphasised that the tour revealed the Ugandan population's desire for change and their weariness with President Museveni's government.

"The people of Uganda are tired of Museveni and his government. They want change now, "he stated,

However, despite praising the police's discipline, the force suspended NUP's activities following allegations of sectarian sentiments expressed at one of their rallies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police cited disturbances to public order, traffic congestion, business disruptions, property damage, road accidents, and the promotion of violence and sectarianism as reasons for the suspension.

NUP embarked on this countrywide tour as part of Kyagulanyi's early efforts to mobilize grassroots support ahead of the 2026 general elections, where he aims to challenge incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

During the tour, Kyagulanyi addressed the need for change and advocated for social justice, youth empowerment, and economic opportunities, resonating with the audience.

These engagements at the grassroots level reflect Kyagulanyi's ongoing commitment to connect with citizens, listen to their concerns, and share his vision for a more inclusive and democratic Uganda.

It is worth noting that Kyagulanyi, his party officials, and supporters have faced confrontations with security forces in the past, particularly during opposition gatherings in rural areas.

Kyagulanyi himself has been arrested multiple times in recent years, and his supporters' rallies have often been forcefully dispersed.

In the 2021 presidential election, Kyagulanyi emerged as President Museveni's primary rival, securing 35% of the vote compared to Museveni's 58%.

Kyagulanyi denounced the election as a "farce."