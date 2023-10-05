Uganda: Nup President Kyagulanyi Arrested At Entebbe Airport

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi has been arrested upon arrival at Entebbe airport at 10:20am.

He was met by security officials on the tarmac and transferred into a waiting convoy of cars.

Kyagulanyi had been on an international mobilisation tour for his party.

Police is yet to reveal the reason for his arrest.

However, a day ago police said that Kyagulanyi's supporters would not be allowed to hold a procession welcoming him back into the country.

Several supporters were arrested on Wednesday after attempting to place placards in preparation for Kyagulanyi's return.