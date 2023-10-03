Nigeria: Boat Mishap - 23 Feared Dead, As Kebbi Govt Consoles Families

The Kebbi State Government has condoled with members of immediate families, Yauri Emirate Council, and the Local Government over a boat mishap involving 30 traders.

In the ugly accident, 23 people were feared dead.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the governor disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The Chief Press Secretary said his principal sent the condolence in a message to the affected community.

Gov. Idris appealed to the affected families to accept the will of God in good fate and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased persons Jannatul Firdaus (Paradise).

"I want to urge you to see what happened as the will of Almighty Allah that nobody can question, therefore, accept it in good fate. We should also continue to pray to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus," he prayed.

The governor prayed for quick recovery of those who sustained injuries during the ugly situation and prayed to Almighty God to put an end to the recurrence of such event.

It was learnt that the boat, loaded with 30 traders and their goods, sailed from Kasabo village on Monday to Yauri town for commercial activities when it capsized.

However, seven people were rescued alive while 23 others were still missing as rescue operation was still ongoing. (NAN)