Nigeria: WAEC to Decide On Fate of 262,803 WASSCE Withheld Results

3 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC will today decide on the cases of malpractice and irregularities that arose during the conduct of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE.

Recall that the administration of the immediate past WAEC boss, Mr. Patrick Areghan, in August while announcing the results of WASSCE, noted that a total of 263,803 results were withheld due to malpractice and irregularities.

Part of the statement stated: "On behalf of the Registrar to Council, the Management and Staff of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria, I welcome you to this press briefing to announce the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for school candidates, 2023 in Nigeria.

"Out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the examination, the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld due to reports of cases of examination malpractice."

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Tuesday at the Council's X handle, WAEC announced that a decision will be made on the withheld results.

"The 76th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) to consider & decide on the malpractice/irregularity cases arising from the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 begins today.

