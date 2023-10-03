Ghana: EWC Donates Educational Materials to Students

The Empowerment Worship Centre (EWC) donated educational materials valued more than GH¢200, 000 to students in Accra over the weekend.

The items included bags, shoes, books, pencils, pens, erasers, crayons, mathematical sets, and uniforms.

The donation, which was through its charity organiation, Empowerment Care Foundation, is expected to benefit more than 12,000 students.

The donation also undertaken in addition to free health screening and medical care for adults and children with about GH¢80, 000 worth of medication dispensed.

Dubbed 'Life Check 23', the exercise was aimed at improving the quality of life for the underprivileged in the various communities including Spintex, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe, Achimota, Nima, Mamobi, Pig Farm, and Sabon Zango.

Global Lead Pastor of EWC, Prophet Gideon Danso, said 'Life Check 2023' aligned with the church's mission to create positive change by touching lives and improving the quality of life for the underprivileged.

He noted that the Empowerment Care Foundation had implemented various programmes since its inception in 2014 focusing on healthcare, education and other transformative initiatives.

He stated that through partnerships with medical professionals, 'Life Check 23' provided free health check-ups and treatments to those who could not afford proper healthcare in the communities.

According to him, about 128 Hepatitis B vaccinations were administered, 2,118 medical, dental and eye cases were resolved including six surgical cases, and 68 units of blood were donated.