Ghana: 147 Schools to Compete in NSMQ

29 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley And emmanuella Asiedu

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has launched its 30th anniversary with 147 schools to compete for the championship in this year's edition.

For the first time, this year's, which marks the 30th edition of the science and mathematics competition, would feature seven private schools.

The private schools include Louis Rutten SHS, Regentropfen SHS, Sonrise Christian High School, Wallahs Academy, Hope College, St. Andrews SHS and Otoo Memorial SHS.

Fifty eight schools out of the given number were last year's seeded schools while 89 were this year's regional qualifier schools.

Balloting was also held for the contest, with 39 contests, Anlo SHS, Nkoranza SHTS and Bompeh SHTS would battle it out in the first contest.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Mrs Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, said the programme had survived through these 30 years because of its relevant content, great vision and impact.

She added that the three decades was a testament to the excellence of the programme's production, packaging, preservation and innovativeness of team members.

She highlighted that this year's edition of the NSMQ started with a balloting, which came off in May, and was followed by the regional competition that came off from June 6 to July, featuring about 500 Schools.

Mrs Ankomah-Asare congratulated the schools that had qualified for the National Championship, especially the private schools featuring in this year's competition.

She commended the government for its support through the free SHS secretariat of the Ministry of Education, and sponsors such as AT, GetFUND, GOIL PLC, Accra Breweries Limited, Guinness Ghana Breweries, the conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, among others.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, in his remarks, said for Ghanaian youth to participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution, government was committed to providing learners with 21st century skills.

This, he said, has led to the implementation of key programmes and policies to promote the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) from Basic to Senior High Schools.

"The Ghana Education service has taken over and operationalised five out of the 10 specially built STEM SHS, which include Awaso STEM, Abomosu STEM, Bosomtwe Girls' STEM, Bosomtwe STEM and Kpesemkpe STEM School, each of these schools have been equipped with 12 laboratories that provide conductive learning environments to STEM education," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.