Ghana: 147 Schools to Compete in NSMQ

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has launched its 30th anniversary with 147 schools to compete for the championship in this year's edition.

For the first time, this year's, which marks the 30th edition of the science and mathematics competition, would feature seven private schools.

The private schools include Louis Rutten SHS, Regentropfen SHS, Sonrise Christian High School, Wallahs Academy, Hope College, St. Andrews SHS and Otoo Memorial SHS.

Fifty eight schools out of the given number were last year's seeded schools while 89 were this year's regional qualifier schools.

Balloting was also held for the contest, with 39 contests, Anlo SHS, Nkoranza SHTS and Bompeh SHTS would battle it out in the first contest.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Mrs Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, said the programme had survived through these 30 years because of its relevant content, great vision and impact.

She added that the three decades was a testament to the excellence of the programme's production, packaging, preservation and innovativeness of team members.

She highlighted that this year's edition of the NSMQ started with a balloting, which came off in May, and was followed by the regional competition that came off from June 6 to July, featuring about 500 Schools.

Mrs Ankomah-Asare congratulated the schools that had qualified for the National Championship, especially the private schools featuring in this year's competition.

She commended the government for its support through the free SHS secretariat of the Ministry of Education, and sponsors such as AT, GetFUND, GOIL PLC, Accra Breweries Limited, Guinness Ghana Breweries, the conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, among others.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, in his remarks, said for Ghanaian youth to participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution, government was committed to providing learners with 21st century skills.

This, he said, has led to the implementation of key programmes and policies to promote the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) from Basic to Senior High Schools.

"The Ghana Education service has taken over and operationalised five out of the 10 specially built STEM SHS, which include Awaso STEM, Abomosu STEM, Bosomtwe Girls' STEM, Bosomtwe STEM and Kpesemkpe STEM School, each of these schools have been equipped with 12 laboratories that provide conductive learning environments to STEM education," he said.