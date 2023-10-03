Nigeria: Yobe to Immunise 1m Children Against Polio, Others

The Yobe State government has commenced the immunisation of 1.1 million children against polio and other diseases across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The four-day immunisation exercise is part of the polio outbreak response from the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the state government.

While flagging off the campaign against polio in Damaturu, the Permanent Secretary of State Ministry of Health, Dr Muhammad Abdullahi Jawa, said the exercise targeted children below the age of five years to protect their lives and secure their future."

According to him, the state government in partnership with other healthcare partners will ensure that polio is eradicated with the sustained fight against the disease.

The State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Nuhu Ningi, reaffirmed the commitment of WHO to fight against killer diseases in the state.

"WHO is committed to working with the state government in promoting immunisation in the state," he said.