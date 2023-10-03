Nigeria: Yobe to Immunise 1m Children Against Polio, Others

3 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Idris Gimba

The Yobe State government has commenced the immunisation of 1.1 million children against polio and other diseases across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The four-day immunisation exercise is part of the polio outbreak response from the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the state government.

While flagging off the campaign against polio in Damaturu, the Permanent Secretary of State Ministry of Health, Dr Muhammad Abdullahi Jawa, said the exercise targeted children below the age of five years to protect their lives and secure their future."

According to him, the state government in partnership with other healthcare partners will ensure that polio is eradicated with the sustained fight against the disease.

The State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Nuhu Ningi, reaffirmed the commitment of WHO to fight against killer diseases in the state.

"WHO is committed to working with the state government in promoting immunisation in the state," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.