Kenya Power to Clear Electricity Connection Backlog Within 90 Days

Nairobi — Kenya Power is implementing a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) to fast-track meter installation for new connections across the country.

Speaking at Stima Plaza during an event to kick start the Customer Service Week, Kenya Power's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror said that the initiative will see pending connections cleared within 90 days.

"In the recent past, we have experienced challenges with the procurement of critical materials which has negatively impacted our drive to onboard new customers. I am happy to note that these challenges have been addressed and we have started receiving meters, which we are deploying to clear pending connections," Siror stated.

During the period, the Company will connect over 320,000 customers using meters that were procured recently. Currently, the total pending new connections stand at 236,924.

Through the RRI that commenced this week, the Company has installed 10,759 meters for new connections.

Despite the Company's campaign to raise the national electricity access rate, many customers have been forced to wait for long periods as protracted court battles hindered procurement of meters and other materials.