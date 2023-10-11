Kenya Power Announces Planned Power Outages in 4 Counties

Pixabay
(file photo)
11 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Kenya Power has revealed scheduled power outages set to affect four counties on Wednesday.

The power company released a statement outlining the affected areas and the corresponding outage timings.

The four counties slated for these outages include Nairobi, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, and Nyeri.

In Nairobi, parts of Runda, Woodvale Drive, Mugumo Drive, and Ruaka Road will experience power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm.

Bomet County residents in areas such as Chebunyo, Emarti, Kaboson, Tenwek Hospital, Chepalungu, and adjacent locations will face a power outage from 9 am to 4 pm.

In Trans Nzoia County, the neighborhoods of Gumo Farm and Elgon tea will be without electricity from 9 am to 3 pm.

Nyeri County's areas of Ndima and Kiaruhiu are expected to experience power disruption from 9 am to 4 pm.

Additionally, in Kiambu County, residents of Kamwangi, Igegania, and Icaciri will have their power supply interrupted from 9 am to 5 pm.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.