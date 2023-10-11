Kenya Power Announces Planned Power Outages in 4 Counties

Nairobi — Kenya Power has revealed scheduled power outages set to affect four counties on Wednesday.

The power company released a statement outlining the affected areas and the corresponding outage timings.

The four counties slated for these outages include Nairobi, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, and Nyeri.

In Nairobi, parts of Runda, Woodvale Drive, Mugumo Drive, and Ruaka Road will experience power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm.

Bomet County residents in areas such as Chebunyo, Emarti, Kaboson, Tenwek Hospital, Chepalungu, and adjacent locations will face a power outage from 9 am to 4 pm.

In Trans Nzoia County, the neighborhoods of Gumo Farm and Elgon tea will be without electricity from 9 am to 3 pm.

Nyeri County's areas of Ndima and Kiaruhiu are expected to experience power disruption from 9 am to 4 pm.

Additionally, in Kiambu County, residents of Kamwangi, Igegania, and Icaciri will have their power supply interrupted from 9 am to 5 pm.