Gambia: Bansang Khalifate Receives Barrow

The annual commemoration of Mawlud Nabi (Gamo), in honour of Prophet Muhammad SAWS, was celebrated in Bansang the night of Wednesday 27 September 2023 into the morning of Thursday the 28th. The Mawlud event was followed by the visit of His Excellency President Adama Barrow.

The Gamo, which was held under the leadership and spiritual guidance of Khalifa Sheikh Alhaji Hassan Bubacar Jallow started in the morning of Wednesday 27 September and involved various religious activities.

The occasion was well attended by members of various Dairas, Talibes, community elders, government officials and guests from The Gambia, the subregion and the Diaspora, who were all received by the Khalifa.

The highlights of the day and night celebrations were recitations of the Holy Qur'an, certification of talibes (students) who have reached various stages of their Qur'anic studies; initiation of aspirants to the Tijaniyya Tariqah; sermons and recital of religious songs among others. The theme for this year's Mawlud was" 'The Centrality of The Prophet (SWAS) and His Sunna (Tradition) in Islam'. The distinguished speakers included Alhaji Ahmad Tijan (Imam Ratib, Masjid Al-Miraj, Tabokoto); Alhaji Abdourahman (Al-Hafiz) and Imam Cherno Muhammad Bobo (Tafsirul Qur'an and Islamic Jurisprudence instructor at the Sheikh Bubacar Zaidi School, and Naib at Bansang Central Mosque).

The need for and benefits of sending blessings upon the Prophet as enjoined by Allah SWT in the Holy Qur'an on all Believers and the practice of seeking forgiveness (Istighfaar); invoking blessings upon the prophet; and remembrance (Zikr) of the oneness of Allah, were common threads of the sermons as tenets of the Tijaniyya Tariqah (spiritual path).

The Khalifa in his closing remarks after leading the morning Soubha prayers, called on the congregation and all Muslims to fear Allah; increase their love for the Prophet (SAWS); keep steadfast in the scrupulous observance of the cardinal pillars of Islam (Prayer; Fasting; Zakat; and Hajj) and the Sunna. He prayed for Allah's assistance in the fulfilment of these endeavours.

As a part of events, the celebration was graced by a visit of The President and Head of State of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow, to the family and Hadara of the late Sheikh Alhaji Bubacar Zaidi Jallow of Bansang, on Thursday 28 September 2023. The Head of State was received upon arrival by the Khalifa, Sheikh Alhaji Hassan, accompanied by his brothers, government and community representatives of the region (the Governor, District Chief, Alkalo), Bansang elders, Imams and senior Talibes. His Excellency attended the 5 o'clock ASR prayers at Bansang central mosque led by the Khalifa, following a Ziara at the tomb of the late Sheikh Alhaji Bubacar Zaidi Jallow.

At the family compound, the President had a brief tête-à-tête with Sheikh Alhaji Hassan and was introduced to other members of Shiekh Bubacar Zaidi's family including the children, grandchildren, spouses; and senior Hadara members and talibes.

In opening the gathering, Dr. Alhaji Ahmad Tijan (a younger brother to the Khalifa), welcomed the President. He recognised the visit as one of a kind and thanked His Excellency for his kindness, genial disposition and empathy towards all citizens.

In his welcome statement, the Khalifa on behalf of the family, Talibes and community of Bansang, and on his personal behalf thanked His Excellency for the visit which he said was a great honour. He prayed for the continued peace, security, stability and development of the Gambia, and the wellbeing of the President.

President Barrow thanked the Khalifa and the family for the warm reception and hospitality. He said he was not there in his capacity as Head of State but as a close long-term associate of the family and the late Sheikh Bubacar Zaidi. He reassured the gathering of his commitment to peace, security, stability and advancement for all in the Gambia.

To mark the occasion which is widely celebrated by the Muslim Umma, Sheikh Hassan received goodwill messages with duas from Sheikh Annass, son and Khalifa of late Sheikh Idriss al-iraqi (RA), Sheikh Zoubirkhalifa of Sheikh Ahmad Tijan Shariff (RA) in Morocco, and Sheikh Boukhari of Algiers on behalf of the Sheikh and khalifa of the Tijjanniya in Algeria.

The Khalifa, Sheikh Alhaji Hassan Bubacar Jallow, thanked and expressed appreciation for the efforts of all those who attended and / or contributed to the success of the events. He prayed that all supplications, duaas and devotions on the occasion be answered by Allah SWT, that we all live to witness many more Mawlud events, in good health and prosperity, with the blessings of Allah SWT. Ameen.