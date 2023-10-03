Gambia: GFF Competitions Department Nationwide Tour Continues

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Competitions Department tour to Regional Football Associations continued with a visit to Kerewan in the North Bank Region for interface with the NBRFA.

The tour which is customary ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season is aimed at discussing with the RFAs and their associate clubs about (GFF) continues drive to standardize the operations and structure of Regional Third Division Leagues across all the spectrums.

The delegation will visit other regions ahead of the commencement of the country's new league season.

Source: GFF