Gambia: GFF Competitions Department Nationwide Tour Continues

2 October 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Competitions Department tour to Regional Football Associations continued with a visit to Kerewan in the North Bank Region for interface with the NBRFA.

The tour which is customary ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season is aimed at discussing with the RFAs and their associate clubs about (GFF) continues drive to standardize the operations and structure of Regional Third Division Leagues across all the spectrums.

The delegation will visit other regions ahead of the commencement of the country's new league season.

Source: GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.