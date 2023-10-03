Gambia: Undesirable Incident Sparks Services to Normalcy At Banjul-Barra Terminals

The Management of the Gambia Ferry Services has announced that the bus that stuck halfway at the Barra Terminal landing had been successfully removed.

"Operations had resumed. The Management sincerely apologies to its customers for the inconvenience caused," the Gambia Ferry Services said in a statement on Friday regarding an incident involving a truck plunging into the water.

"At approximately 11:30 a.m., a 55-seater bus with Malian registration number BQ 2332 MB arrived at the Barra Terminal, intending to proceed to Banjul. The driver of the bus was denied boarding due to observed technical deficiencies."

"Following a mechanical assessment, the driver requested his team to push the bus towards the landing bridge to confirm the technical condition of the bus before the next ferry arrival," the Ferries Management explained.

The release indicated that it was during this push that the bus veered off course and partly submerged into the water due to malfunctioning brakes.

The Management of the Gambia Ferry Service also apologised for any inconvenience caused to the general travelling public.

Further, in a subsequent statement the Management of Ferries indicated that the bus had been removed and normal services resumed accordingly, while apologising for any convenience the incident might cause to customers.