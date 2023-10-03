Gambia: Wuli West Chief Applauds Beakanyang

The Chief of Wuli West in the Upper River Region, Alhagie Mamadou Bah has applauded Beakanyang, a local NGO for transforming lives and livelihoods in his district and country at large.

Chief Bah made the remarks recently in Barrow Kunda while presiding over the inauguration of a community market and a borehole provided by the local NGO.

"Beakanyang is an organization that the people of Wuli West are grateful to for bringing us numerous life changing projects," he said.

Chief Mamadou Bah urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the facilities, adding that such projects would contribute towards alleviating poverty and boost income of women.

Meanwhile, Beakanyang officials reaffirmed their commitment to continue empowering women and youth in the country.

Abubabraa Danjo, vice chairman of Basse Area Council who also doubles as Sare Ngain Ward Councilor said that the market and the borehole when fully utilised and maintained could transform the community and boost the economic activities of women.

"Today is a momentous day in the life of our community as we gather here to celebrate the inauguration of not just one, but two essential assets that will undoubtedly transform the lives of our people. I stand before you as your Ward Councilor with immense pride and gratitude for the opportunity to witness this historic occasion," he said.

According to him, the market is not just a physical structure but a symbol of growth, unity, and progress. "It will serve as a hub for commerce, a place where local entrepreneurs can showcase their talents and products, and a space where we can come together as a community."

"As your Ward Councilor, I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that these assets are not just inaugurated today but are maintained and enhanced for the benefit of generations to come. Together, we will continue to build a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable community," he added.

Modou Danso, regional coordinator of NGO Affairs Agency in URR commended Beakanyang for its contributions to national development.

"NGO Affairs Agency acknowledges the great contributions of Beakanyang towards the socio-economic development of the country," says Mr. Danso.

Nfamara Jawneh, executive director of Beakanyang thanked the GEF/SGP of UNDP for funding the project.

"Standing by rural women farmers is not only the right thing to do but is critical in the fight against climate change effects and human rights," he said.

He added: "Other than our national human rights education program, we work with people living in extreme poverty to develop projects and programs aimed at alleviating poverty and injustice in rural areas. We do not only do advocacy on critical issues such as human rights, climate change and women political participation, but we are doing service provisions to complete government's efforts."

He reaffirmed his organisation's commitment in empowering women to improve their livelihoods and build resilient communities.

"Climate change is real and we need to act to mitigate its impact especially on vulnerable people in our society," he said.

A beneficiary at the market, Mba Matta Fatty told the gathering that the construction of the community market had already started bearing fruits for them. She said their garden's many years water problem is now a thing of the past.

At the end of the event, certificates were awarded to contractors and community representatives of the NGO.