Gambia: Sukuta Sports Committee Commence Knockout Tournament

The Sukuta Sports Committee (SSC) on Wednesday 27th September 2023 commenced its 2023 nawetan knockout competition following the completion of the League Cup group stage matches.

The Sukuta zone plays its nawetan games at the Demba-Du Mini Stadium. Teams and players are currently showcasing their talents and skills with great performances.

Arabic School opened the knockout tournament with a 4-3 post-match penalty shootout win over Tigers FC following a goalless draw in the regulation time.

Sukuta Bani Israel FA (SBI) defeated Senior Players 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time on Thursday.

Dutokoto FC eliminated Chuma FC following a 2-0 win during a game played on Friday.

Fulham FC knocked Blackpool out of the knockout competition with a 5-4 post-match penalty shootout win following a goalless draw in the regulation time on Saturday.

At the time of going to press, Nema United were taking on Real de Sanchaba.