Gambia: Sukuta Sports Committee Commence Knockout Tournament

2 October 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Appo Camara

The Sukuta Sports Committee (SSC) on Wednesday 27th September 2023 commenced its 2023 nawetan knockout competition following the completion of the League Cup group stage matches.

The Sukuta zone plays its nawetan games at the Demba-Du Mini Stadium. Teams and players are currently showcasing their talents and skills with great performances.

Arabic School opened the knockout tournament with a 4-3 post-match penalty shootout win over Tigers FC following a goalless draw in the regulation time.

Sukuta Bani Israel FA (SBI) defeated Senior Players 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time on Thursday.

Dutokoto FC eliminated Chuma FC following a 2-0 win during a game played on Friday.

Fulham FC knocked Blackpool out of the knockout competition with a 5-4 post-match penalty shootout win following a goalless draw in the regulation time on Saturday.

At the time of going to press, Nema United were taking on Real de Sanchaba.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.