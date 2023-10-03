Gambia: Fabaida Utd Cruise to Gunjur Knockout Final

Fabaida United FC on Saturday sailed to the 2023-2024 Gunjur 'nawetan' knockout competition final following their 5-4 post-match penalty shootouts win over Kulukochi United FC after regulation time ended goalless in their crunch semi-final match played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Fabaida United FC and Kulukochi United both came for the vital three points to advance to the annual Gunjur nawetan knockout championship final but regular time failed to produce a goal.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 5-4 in favour of Fabaida United FC.

The win earns Fabaida United FC a place in the 2023-2024 Gunjur nawetan knockout competition final.

The defeat saw Kulukochi United FC out of the annual Gunjur nawetan knockout competition.

The Kulukochi based-club will now switch their attention to the league competition after their exit from the knockout championship.