Gambia: Barrow Effects New Appointments in GAF

2 October 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Acting on the powers vested in him by Section 190 of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, GMRG, Commander- In-Chief of the Armed Forces, has effective immediately, made the following appointments:

Major General Mamat O. A. Cham, current Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, has been elevated to the rank of Chief of Defence Staff, The Gambia Armed Forces. General Cham replaces Lieutenant General Yakuba A. Drammeh. This follows General Drammeh's retirement on 29th August, 2023 after a meritorious military career spanning almost four decades.

Brigadier General Ousman Gomez, currently Commander of The Gambia National Army, is now the new Deputy Chief of Defence Staff.

Colonel Sait Njie, current Commanding Officer of the State House Guards Battalion is the new Commander of The Gambia National Army.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdoulie Mboob, Commanding Officer of '1 Infantry Battalion', Yundum Army Barracks, is appointed Commanding Officer of the State Guards Battalion.

In appreciation of his long standing, stellar military career and meritorious service to the security forces and the Gambian people, President Barrow seizes this opportunity to thank Lieutenant General Yakuba A. Drammeh for his service to the nation and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

