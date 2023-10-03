Gambia: Chinese Embassy Commemorates 74th Anniversary

The Chinese Embassy on Wednesday held a reception to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Coco Ocean.

The event was graced by senior government officials, ministers, mayors, diplomats and members of parliament, among others.

Presiding over the celebrations, Ambassador Liu Jin said China-Africa friendship, in particular Sino-Gambian ties, will remain strong to continue contributing to the development of The Gambia despite the international landscape.

"Standing at a new starting point, China will always promote world peace, contribute to global development, and safeguard the international order. No matter how far China develops, it will always be a natural member of developing countries, and will always stand with its Global South brothers, including Africa. Strengthening solidarity and cooperation with African countries has always been a priority for China's diplomacy. No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China-Africa friendship will always been rock-solid and everlasting," he noted.

"China and The Gambia are good friends and partners. We respect each other, understand each other, support each other, help each other and appreciate each other. The Chinese Government highly values China-Gambia friendship, and attaches great importance to its relations with The Gambia. Since the resumption of diplomatic relations between our two countries, political mutual trust has been deepening, practical cooperation has been fruitful, people-to-people exchanges have been expanding."

Minister of Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, who spoke on behalf of the Foreign Affairs Minister, acknowledged the unwavering support and benevolence of China towards The Gambia.

"The People's Republic of China has become The Gambia's leading partner in infrastructural development as seen in the completed flagship project of roads and bridges in the Upper River Region of the country as well as the international conference center where The Gambia will be hosting the 15th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC."

He reiterated the commitment of the government to safely guard the partnership and cooperation that encompasses all areas of the development.