Gambia: Bakau Knockout Updates

Action continued in the ongoing Bakau knockout rounds of sixteen matches as Faraja United were beaten 1-nil by Katchilly United at the Bakau Football Park on Friday.

Babucarr Sowe's 36th minute goal was all but enough for the boys from Katchilly.

The tempo of the game was high and players showed their talents with beautiful display of the football to prove their ability to catch the attention of the spectators.

Lunenburg FC beat 6&1 FC by 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the knockout stage.

Wasulung FC made a stunning start to their match against Old Hands FC, opening the scoring in the 7th minute through Kekuta Jawara. Moments later, they increased their lead when Ebrima Mboob capitalised on Old Hands' defensive error. Kekuta Jawara sealed the victory for Wasulung FC before the break.

On Saturday, 5 Junction beat Prime Saudi FC by 3-2 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulat time ended 1-all.

Faraja M. Section and Faraja South played out a 1-all draw. Both teams failed to produce a winner after a marton penalty shootout, forcing the referee to call off the match.