Nigeria: Burna Boy, Fireboy Receive 2023 BMI Awards

3 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Fireboy DML were awarded at the Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) London Awards 2023.

The private event, held at London's Savoy Hotel, was hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O'Neill.

Burna boy and Fireboy DML were among the recipients of the 'Most Performed Work of the Year' awards.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' and Fireboy's 'Peru' with British singer, Ed Sheeran made the cut.

Globally acclaimed Nigerian-British record producer, Richard Isong, aka P2J, won the 'Impact Award.'

British legend, Gary Kemp won the 'Icon Award' while American singer Doja Cat's afrobeat-themed song, 'Woman', won the 'Song of the Year' award.

