Nigeria: Another Northern Elder, Baffa Suleiman, Is Dead

The deceased was the former managing director of the Nigeria Printing and Minting Company.

The death of a prominent banker and former managing director of the Nigerian Printing and Minting Company, Baffa Suleiman has been announced.

Mr Suleiman is the chairman of the Jigawa State Elders' Forum.

The governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, in a statement through his media aide, Hamisu Gumel, announced the demise of Mr Suleiman on Tuesday.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that Governor Mallam Umar Namadi announces the passing of a great leader and pillar of the Jigawa community, Alhaji Sulaiman Baffa, Chairman of the Jigawa Elders Forum.

"Alhaji Sulaiman Baffa departed from this world in the early hours of today (Tuesday) leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

"The deceased was a well-known banker and administrator who held the positions of managing director of two old-generation banks as well as managing director of the Nigerian Printing and Minting Company before he retired from active service in 1999.

"The late Alhaji Sulaiman Baffa was not just a prominent figure in Jigawa State but also a highly respected elder statesman and a dedicated servant of the people. His life was a testament to his unwavering commitment to the betterment of our dear state and its people. He dedicated himself to the pursuit of peace, progress, and prosperity for Jigawa State throughout his long and illustrious career.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As Chairman of the Jigawa Elders Forum, Alhaji Sulaiman Baffa played a pivotal role in fostering unity, understanding, and collaboration among various communities and stakeholders in our state. His wisdom, guidance, and tireless efforts were instrumental in resolving conflicts and addressing the concerns of our people. He was a true bridge-builder and a source of inspiration to many.

"Governor Mallam Umar Namadi extends his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Alhaji Sulaiman Baffa during this difficult time. The Governor also calls on the people of Jigawa State to join him in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader and in celebrating the legacy of service and dedication that Alhaji Sulaiman Baffa leaves behind.

"The Governor, on behalf of the government and people of Jigawa State, expresses gratitude for the invaluable contributions of Alhaji Sulaiman Baffa to our state's growth and development. His memory will forever be cherished, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

"May the soul of Alhaji Sulaiman Baffa find eternal peace, and may his family find strength and solace during this challenging period," the governor said.

The death of Mr Baffa was announced a day after another elder statesman from Borno State, Umaru Shehu, died.

Mr Shehu, a popular Nigerian academic and professor of medicine was among the founding fathers of the Borno Elders Forum.