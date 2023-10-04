Nigeria: Naira Marley in Police Custody Over Mohbad's Death

3 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Lagos State Police have taken into custody rapper, Naira Marley over the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

This was revealed in a tweet by the Police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Naira Marley is expected to assist the police in their investigation into the demise of MohBad.

The tweet reads, "Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities".

Recall the singer had vowed to return to Nigeria to clear his name and help the probe into his former signee's demise.

"I'd like to share that I've just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation," he tweeted on Tuesday.

"It's important I do my part for Imole. I'll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail."

