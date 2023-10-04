South Africa: No Glitches Expected With October Grant Payment Cycle, Says Mpumalanga Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga has issued a statement assuring social grant beneficiaries of a smooth transaction during the October payment cycle.

This comes after the technical glitches experienced last month, affecting grant recipients across the country.

According to SASSA, the elderly will receive their money on 3 October, those living with disabilities on 4 October, while payment of children grants categories will get theirs from 5 October.

"Social grant beneficiaries have a right to choose a method of payment of their choice, freely. The forms to make a choice are available at the nearest SASSA offices."

Meanwhile, SASSA staff will be in most South African Post Office (SAPO) outlets and other payment platforms to monitor the payment and aim to assist beneficiaries with enquiries.

"The monitoring will be conducted for the first three payment days and they will assist any beneficiary that may be experiencing system payment-related challenges or non-payment due to failed bank verification and/or pending bank verification.

"In the eventuality of an unexpected non-payment [this] will be escalated to Postbank if related to a system glitch, and be sorted out as quickly as possible," the agency explained.

Beneficiaries are also reminded to check their contact details to ensure that they are still correct.

For more information, contact the toll-free number on 0800 60 10 11 or 013 754 9428/9363 from 07:30 to 16:00 during weekdays (Monday to Friday).

District contacts are as follows: Ehlanzeni 013 799 7063/65; Bushbuckridge 013 799 7010/11; Gert-Sibande 017 801 1794 and Nkangala 013 285 0648.