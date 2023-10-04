Kenya: Ruto Directs Ministries to Cut Spending By 10%

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered government ministries to cut their spending by 10 percent for the financial year 2023-24, amidst tough economic times.

The Head of State on Tuesday, while chairing a cabinet meeting at State House, urged departments and agencies to prevent theft and waste.

"The Head of State has issued a warning to government officials seeking to bypass the use of a unified payment system, underscoring the necessity for better oversight," read the statement.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved Sh4 billion to be used to purchase maize from farmers to stabilize commodity prices.

It will also support farmers in drying and storing the produce to avoid post-harvest losses.

The state has also approved the Gambling Policy and Gambling Control Bill and the National Lottery Bill 2023, which will be presented to parliament.

"These bills are intended to serve as a framework for transforming the gambling industry into a force for social progress," the statement continued.

"The bills aim to strengthen regulation, address high taxation perceptions, and utilize technology for a responsible and thriving sector."

The cost-cutting measure comes after the head of public service, Felix Koskei, announced on Monday the suspension of unnecessary foreign trips by government officers.

Koskei said the move is aimed at scaling down expenditure, prioritizing spending, and shifting focus to the critical operations and activities that are essential to service delivery to the citizen.

Koskei said the idea still serves as the foundation for the government's current budget consolidation and monetary policy efforts.